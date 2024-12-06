Protara Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,903 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,483% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TARA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 32,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $55,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,065. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 40.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

