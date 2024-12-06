Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Jack in the Box worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jack in the Box by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $907.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently -90.26%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

