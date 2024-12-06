Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.90 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 384.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 56.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 158,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

