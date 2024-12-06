Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,600 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,542 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,546,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 321,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $966.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

