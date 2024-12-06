Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.54, but opened at $62.66. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 3,884,364 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 8.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,196,000. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,259,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $6,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.69, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

