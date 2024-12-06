Q2 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Reduced by Zacks Research

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $330.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.83. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $332.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,930,000 after acquiring an additional 650,675 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,077,000 after acquiring an additional 90,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

