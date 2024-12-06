Q3 EPS Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Reduced by Analyst

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $13.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.74.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $344.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.40 and a 200-day moving average of $287.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

