Q4 EPS Estimates for OUTFRONT Media Cut by Zacks Research

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OUT. Wolfe Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

OUT opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.96. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.38 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,711,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,363,000 after buying an additional 803,292 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,703,000 after buying an additional 327,125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,137,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,567,000 after buying an additional 210,208 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter worth $22,724,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,446,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,585,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.59%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

