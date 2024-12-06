Quantbot Technologies LP Has $142,000 Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,091 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 156,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $930,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.45 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 303.03%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

