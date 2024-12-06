Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $150,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $42.94 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $134,560. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

