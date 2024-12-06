Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $170.31. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. This represents a 27.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.