Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells £43,195.26 in Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Jim Mullen sold 48,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.14), for a total value of £43,195.26 ($55,117.09).
Reach Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Reach stock opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.77, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. Reach plc has a twelve month low of GBX 58.47 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.44).
