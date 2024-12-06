Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells £43,195.26 in Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Jim Mullen sold 48,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.14), for a total value of £43,195.26 ($55,117.09).

Reach Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Reach stock opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.77, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. Reach plc has a twelve month low of GBX 58.47 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.44).

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

