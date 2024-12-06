Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LYV Q4 Earnings

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LYV. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of LYV opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $141.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after buying an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $536,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,865.82. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

