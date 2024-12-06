Research Analysts Set Expectations for BNS Q2 Earnings

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.7535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 72.45%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

