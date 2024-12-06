Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:FTT Q1 Earnings

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upgraded Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

TSE FTT opened at C$39.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$34.28 and a twelve month high of C$45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.40.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

