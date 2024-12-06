Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:TIH Q1 Earnings

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIH. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$142.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$136.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$135.00.

TIH opened at C$112.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$111.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$123.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total value of C$75,114.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

