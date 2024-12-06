Reviewing Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 1 7 0 2.88 Eldorado Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus price target of $86.78, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Eldorado Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $6.63 billion 6.44 $1.94 billion $2.00 42.51 Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 12.86% 8.88% 6.06% Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Eldorado Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

