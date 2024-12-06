Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Jakob Stausholm Sells 6,489 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.65), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($413,004.11).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,966 ($63.37) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509 ($57.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,910 ($75.41). The company has a market cap of £62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 985.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,022.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,089.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($79.11) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($70.18) to GBX 5,400 ($68.90) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.11) to GBX 6,000 ($76.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,204.29 ($79.17).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

