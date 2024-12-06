Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,867 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

