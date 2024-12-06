Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 50,970 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 65.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

