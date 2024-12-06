Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,658 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUV opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

