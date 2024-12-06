Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.51% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 408.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,085 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FDV stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.