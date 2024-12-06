Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of Arrow Financial worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,969,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $65,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,610.71. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,460. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

AROW opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 15.00%.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

