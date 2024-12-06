Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $107.16 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

