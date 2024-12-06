Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,927.21. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total value of $1,135,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,410. The trade was a 24.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,363 shares of company stock worth $5,382,326 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
