Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,966 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 2,204,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 363,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TU opened at $15.76 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. TELUS’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.