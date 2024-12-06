Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of GMS by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 138.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GMS in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

