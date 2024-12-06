Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $126.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.