Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

