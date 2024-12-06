Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

