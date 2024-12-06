Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.