Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 330,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 166,180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 153,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 593.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 140,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 120,145 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 112,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 95,440 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

