Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 571,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $61.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
