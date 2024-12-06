Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,065 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $997,203 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Teradyne



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

