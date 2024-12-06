Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 125,800 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,872.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,200.00%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

