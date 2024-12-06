Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,289 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,702,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,071,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

