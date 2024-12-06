Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,974 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,655,152.38. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

EXR stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.