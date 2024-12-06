Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,573 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 233.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 158,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,000. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,134,000 shares of company stock worth $31,369,800.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.