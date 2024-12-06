Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 57,260 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in UiPath by 226.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in UiPath by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 13.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $537,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

View Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.