Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 57,260 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in UiPath by 226.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in UiPath by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 13.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $537,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on PATH
UiPath Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
UiPath Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UiPath
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.