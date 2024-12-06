Roth Capital Weighs in on GT Biopharma FY2024 Earnings

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GT Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the company will earn ($6.79) per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GT Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of GT Biopharma stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

About GT Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.