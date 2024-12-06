Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Furnishes Investor Presentation for Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Get alerts:

Sanara MedTech Inc. announced on December 4, 2024, that they are providing investors with a copy of an investor presentation intended for use in various meetings with investors or analysts. One such significant occasion is during the company’s presentation at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, scheduled for the same date.

The furnished presentation, specified as Exhibit 99.1 in their Current Report on Form 8-K, will offer stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the company’s operations and strategic directions. Sanara MedTech stressed that the information contained in the presentation should be viewed in conjunction with their Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public disclosures.

While the company has no obligation to regularly update the information in the presentation, they may choose to do so whenever management deems necessary. Sanara MedTech emphasized that the details provided in the presentation, along with the Form 8-K disclosure, are not to be considered as filed information subject to liabilities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Additionally, the company clarified that the content shared as part of the Form 8-K does not indicate the incorporation of such information into future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act. Sanara MedTech made it clear that this particular Form 8-K filing does not serve as an admission regarding the materiality of the disclosed information as required by Regulation FD.

The company included the presentation as Exhibit 99.1 and also provided a Cover Page Interactive Data File as part of their filing.

This report was signed by Michael D. McNeil, the Chief Financial Officer of Sanara MedTech Inc., on behalf of the company on December 4, 2024.

