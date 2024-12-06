SentinelOne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,061 call options on the company. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,117 call options.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,169,917.83. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,505. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $80,604,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,237,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.