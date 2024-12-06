SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives $116.39 Average PT from Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.39.

SN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of SN stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $112.93.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 104.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

