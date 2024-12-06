Sheila Flavell Acquires 316 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell bought 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £995.40 ($1,270.13).

Sheila Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Sheila Flavell acquired 283 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £998.99 ($1,274.71).

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 315.50 ($4.03) on Friday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 491 ($6.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £344.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,126.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 356.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 392.56.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

