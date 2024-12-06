Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
OTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 187 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
On the Beach Group Trading Up 12.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at On the Beach Group
In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 12,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £25,107.17 ($32,036.71). Corporate insiders own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
