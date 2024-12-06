Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

NYSE:SIG opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $332,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,848.55. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

