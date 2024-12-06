Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SKE opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $997.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

