Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smith Douglas Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

SDHC opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 8,605 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $256,170.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,817.96. The trade was a 120.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

