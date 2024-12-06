Soraya Benchikh Buys 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,940 ($37.51) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($187.57).

Soraya Benchikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,819 ($35.97) per share, for a total transaction of £140.95 ($179.85).

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,727 ($34.80) per share, for a total transaction of £136.35 ($173.98).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,971 ($37.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,228.78 ($28.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,010 ($38.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,776.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,672.65.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,794.21%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

