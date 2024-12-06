Soraya Benchikh Buys 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,940 ($37.51) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($187.57).
Soraya Benchikh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,819 ($35.97) per share, for a total transaction of £140.95 ($179.85).
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,727 ($34.80) per share, for a total transaction of £136.35 ($173.98).
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,971 ($37.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,228.78 ($28.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,010 ($38.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,776.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,672.65.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.