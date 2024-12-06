StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
